RAPID CITY | The South Dakota Army National Guard selected six enlisted Soldiers and seven non-commissioned officers to compete in the state's Best Warrior Competition in Rapid City and Sturgis, Sept. 7-9, to identify the next Soldier and Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year, respectively.
After the three-day competition, Staff Sgt. Cory Cody, of White Owl, and a member with the 211th Engineer Company, was named the SDARNG's Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year. Pfc. Nicholas Rios, of Rapid City, and a member with the Headquarters Company, 109th Regional Support Group, was named the SDARNG Soldier of the Year.
Cody and Rios will advance to the Region 6 Best Warrior Competition scheduled to be held in North Dakota, spring 2019, where they'll face competitors from Alaska, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming.