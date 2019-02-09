The search for a missing girl will continue Sunday, a week after she ran away from a youth residential home in rural Pennington County.
A helicopter, 35-40 people and seven new dogs specializing in live and cadaver scents, searched for 9-year-old Serenity Dennard to no avail on Saturday. The same resources will be utilized on Sunday.
Dennard ran away from the Black Hills Children's Home near Rockerville around 10:45 a.m. on Feb. 3. Staff at the Children's Home searched for her before calling 911 at 12:26 p.m.
More than 200 people and seven dogs searched for Dennard between Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, with a plane also helping on Monday. The search was called off Wednesday and Thursday due to cold and dangerous weather, and Dennard was already presumed dead by Tuesday night if she spent her time in the woods. People and dogs began searching for her again Friday.