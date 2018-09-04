Subscribe for 33¢ / day

BONESTEEL | Authorities say a 36-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash east of Bonesteel, in Gregory County.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says Jagdish Singh, of Edmonton, Alberta, was a passenger in 2014 semi-trailer that lost control Friday on a curve on U.S. Highway 281. The semi and trailer rolled into the ditch.

Singh was thrown from the truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi, 32-year-old Gurpreet Brar, of Edmonton, suffered serious non-life threatening injuries.

The highway patrol is considering charges in the case.

