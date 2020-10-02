Sen. Thune, Gov. Noem say they are 'praying' for President Trump, first lady

South Dakota's elected officials are reacting to President Donald Trump's announcement that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

Trump made the announcement via Twitter early Friday morning.

Gov. Kristi Noem, who has been on the campaign trail with Trump and shared the stage with the president several times, said she and husband are praying for the president.

"Bryon and I are praying for President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, their entire family, and everyone fighting this virus," Noem said. "America is stronger together, and together we will get through this."

Sen. John Thune, who is the majority whip in the U.S. Senate, said his thoughts are with the president and first lady, and all Americans who are fighting the coronavirus.

"Praying for the continued health of our president and first lady after their COVID-19 diagnosis and for all Americans who have been affected by this awful virus," Thune said on Twitter. "We’re still in this fight together."

Rep. Dusty Johnson took to Twitter on Friday morning as well expressing his thoughts on behalf of South Dakotans.

