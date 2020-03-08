Senators urge changes to reduce Missouri River flooding

"We are aware people in the Missouri River Basin continue to be seriously impacted from flooding that occurred March through September 2019. We have worked hard to minimize damages caused. We're doing all we can to reduce the impacts of the historic floods," said Corps spokesman Mike Glasch.

The Corps said it is already working with Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri to develop a study of flooding risk management along the river, but that study hasn't been funded yet.

Robert Criss, a professor at Washington University in St. Louis who has been studying flooding for more than two decades, said the problem is that the Missouri has been made narrower over the years and the Corps has worked to maintain a defined channel for barge traffic even though few barges ever cross the river.

"The whole problem with flooding on the river is it has been narrowed too much for barge traffic," Criss said.

The Missouri used to be a wide waterway with wetlands and numerous channels running alongside each other. That allowed floodwaters to spread out and cause fewer problems. Criss said the modern river channel forces the floodwater into a narrow channel restricted by levees that speeds up the flow and increases damage.