SIOUX FALLS | Sioux Falls has approved $1.7 million to fund city projects that include improving safety at a park where a 5-year-old drowned this spring.
The Argus Leader reports that the Sioux Falls City Council voted Tuesday to divide the money to four projects, including safety railings and viewing platforms at Falls Park. The funding package designates $300,000 to build the park's platforms, walkways and railings beginning next year.
Mayor Paul TenHaken recommended the safety improvements last month following an external review of park safety protocols in place when a child died in March after falling into the Big Sioux River.
Some council members say they would've preferred a safety study prior to constructing the platforms and railings.
Councilor Rick Kiley says he plans to introduce a measure soon to hire a safety consultant.