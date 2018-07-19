SIOUX FALLS | Sioux Falls has approved $300,000 in funding to help improve safety at a park where a 5-year-old drowned this spring.
The Sioux Falls City Council voted Tuesday on how to divide $1.7 million of surplus funds to four city projects, the Argus Leader reported. One of the projects will build safety railings, viewing platforms and walkways in Falls Park beginning next year.
Mayor Paul TenHaken recommended the safety improvements last month following a review of what safety protocols the park had in place when a child died in March after falling into the Big Sioux River.
The review, commissioned by the city's insurance company, found that the river's foam buildup near a pedestrian bridge obscures the edge of rocks and the steep drop into the water. Viewing platforms and safety railings were recommended to allow visitors to experience the rapid water while deterring them from being on the rocks, according to the report.
Some council members argued that they would've preferred hiring an independent safety consultant to further study park safety before constructing platforms or railings.
"We need to do something, but I would have preferred to do the safety study first," Councilor Theresa Stehly said.
Councilor Curt Soehl, a former firefighter who's performed water rescues, said it's an opportunity to implement the safety precautions now and commission a study later.
"I've been in the water after those kids. This is emotional to me," he said. "If six months from now somebody else goes in there and we haven't done something, how are we going to be able to sleep with ourselves?"
Councilor Rick Kiley plans to introduce a measure in the coming weeks to hire a safety consultant.