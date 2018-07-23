SIOUX FALLS | A $1.8 million public art project in eastern South Dakota has been delayed three months.
The stainless steel Arc of Dreams was scheduled to be in place over the Big Sioux River in Sioux Falls by July, The Argus Leader reported. The project's leadership now expects installation to be complete in October.
Work on the structure has taken more time than anticipated because of its complexity, said Jim Clark, the project's director. Builders are making sure the structure's weight is evenly distributed.
"We want to make sure it gets done right," Clark said. "That takes time."
Project officials said work continues on the project mostly off-site, with the arc being constructed in a metalworks shop in Denver. Some on-site work has been completed, such as the construction of the foundation that will eventually support the arc.
"Those rods go deep into the bedrock to secure the sculpture," Clark said.
Sioux Falls' SculptureWalk began planning the arc in 2013. It is designed by artist Dale Lamphere. The sculpture will be 285-feet long and stand 70 feet above the water, and the site will feature a landscaped plaza on the western bank.
The sculpture is intended to be a tribute to those who dream and illustrates the uncertainty and risk of pursuing dreams, Clark said.