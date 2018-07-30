SIOUX FALLS | A Sioux Falls business owner was cited after dozens of teenagers broke curfew by hanging out in his hair salon.
Police Capt. Loren McManus says officers have dealt with multiple instances of children breaking the citywide 11 p.m. curfew at Tigg's Hair Design. Officers investigated shortly after midnight Thursday and determined that up to 200 children had been there throughout the night. Twenty were cited, including an 11-year-old.
The Argus Leader reports the business hosts a "Club Night Teen Night" every Thursday, though it's scheduled to end at 11 p.m.
The salon's owner was cited for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.