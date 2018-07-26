SIOUX FALLS | Sioux Falls officials say they were unaware that guarantors on a $50 million mixed-use parking project were also owners of a now-bankrupt company facing multiple lawsuits.
The Argus Leader reports that city councilors said this week that they weren't told most of the project's guarantors had ties to Hultgren Construction, the construction company at the time of the Copper Lounge collapse in 2016.
Bankruptcy documents filed last week show Hultgren Construction is owned by Norm Drake, Larry Canfield, Paul Cink and Aaron Hultgren. All owners but Hultgren are guarantors on the Village on the River facility downtown.
They're also executives at Legacy Developments, the developer connected to the collapse that killed one person. Sioux Falls awarded Legacy the project earlier this year.
Councilor Greg Neitzert says he was "shocked" to learn that Hultgren Construction's owners were also Legacy's owners.