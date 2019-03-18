SIOUX FALLS | Sioux Falls firefighters had to deal with a flooded road on their way to a mobile home fire.
Authorities say crews responding early Sunday were slowed briefly by water over the road in the Johnson Place Trailer Park.
Smoke and fire were coming from most of the mobile home as crews arrived. Police confirmed all residents were out of the home and accounted for.
It took an hour and a half to extinguish the fire.
No one was hurt. The American Red Cross assisted the displaced family for the night. The cause is under investigation.