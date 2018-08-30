SIOUX FALLS | A 53-year-old Sioux Falls man has been convicted of careless driving in a crash that killed a 19-year-old Sioux Falls woman.
Caitlyn Carman was stopped at an intersection to turn left when her SUV was rear-ended and pushed into the path of an oncoming semi last March. The University of South Dakota cheerleader died at the scene.
Mark Begeman was found guilty Thursday. He faces up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine.
The Argus Leader reports that Carman's family and friends wore tie-dyed "Caitlyn's Crew" shirts in court to show support for a woman they called a "truly kind, genuine, and loving soul."
Prosecutors said Begeman failed to exercise due caution before hitting Carman's vehicle. The defense said the state failed to meet its burden of proof.