Sioux Falls man guilty of selling drugs that led to 2 deaths

SIOUX FALLS | A 53-year-old South Dakota man has been convicted of distributing a powerful synthetic opioid that resulted in the deaths of two people.
A federal jury on Friday found Jeffrey Moore, of Sioux Falls, guilty of two counts of distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death and one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. Authorities said the victims died from fentanyl overdoses in November 2018 and June 2019.
Moore was acquitted on one count of conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine.
Moore faces a maximum penalty of life in prison without parole. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 1.