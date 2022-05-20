 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sioux Falls man guilty of selling drugs that led to 2 deaths

  • Updated
  • 0

SIOUX FALLS | A 53-year-old South Dakota man has been convicted of distributing a powerful synthetic opioid that resulted in the deaths of two people.

A federal jury on Friday found Jeffrey Moore, of Sioux Falls, guilty of two counts of distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death and one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. Authorities said the victims died from fentanyl overdoses in November 2018 and June 2019.

Moore was acquitted on one count of conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine.

Moore faces a maximum penalty of life in prison without parole. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 1.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Twitter to label misinformation surrounding armed conflict and crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News