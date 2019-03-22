SIOUX FALLS | Officials in Sioux Falls are preparing for flooding along the Big Sioux River by installing an elaborate sandbag system in a neighborhood along the river, while the South Dakota Air National Guard has moved its fighter jets to another airfield.
Between 800 and 900 tons of sand have been brought in to fill nearly 40,000 sandbags to protect more than 80 homes from flooding expected early next week. The work comes as Sioux Falls residents are still recovering from last week's flooding that prompted the rescue of 17 people.
Known as a trap-bag system, plastic bags filled with sand are being stacked in a wall 2 feet tall. The bags will be open on the top to allow water to fill the bag before overflowing.
Sioux Falls engineer Brad Ludens tells the Argus Leader the trap bags have successfully been used in Fargo, North Dakota, and other communities.
The South Dakota Air National Guard in Sioux Falls is also on alert. The Guard has moved its F-16 fighter jets to an alternate airfield and pre-staged other equipment in case troops are called upon to assist in the flood efforts.
KELO-TV reports that crews have been stockpiling sandbags at the base for the past few days to protect the millions of dollars in assets and property on site.
Offutt Air Force base in Omaha is still recovering from last week's flooding in Nebraska. A third of the base was covered in water even after crews used nearly a quarter of a million sandbags and hundreds of flood barriers to try and protect the military installation.
Help for Santee Sioux
In the wake of the unprecedented #NebraskaFlood, Indian nations are coming together to help the Santee Sioux Tribe, whose reservation was hit hard. Donations of bottled water and baby supplies are needed, and the tribe's water supply needs repairs too. https://t.co/fVsfPT4lkC— indianz.com (@indianz) March 19, 2019
Flying in supplies
The Nebraska flooding is so heartbreaking but the whole state has stepped up to help. I can’t be more proud of my brother for flying his plane to Fremont with baby supplies to help. Proud to be from Nebraska #NebraskaFlood #NebraskaStrong @GMA pic.twitter.com/vFZVDj6lm6— Michelle Galles (@WakefieldFCCLA) March 19, 2019
Offutt before and after
Historic flooding in #Nebraska has over 74 cities under emergency declarations. Shown here are before and after images of Offutt Air Force Base along the #Missouri River. #NebraskaFlood #NebraskaStrong https://t.co/yl9x3FH3RD pic.twitter.com/WSBzez4BkA— DigitalGlobe (@DigitalGlobe) March 19, 2019
Werner help
Big thank you to volunteers helping fill two trailers with perishables donated for flood relief efforts in Nebraska in partnership with the @Unitedcajunnavy #NebraskaStrong pic.twitter.com/qYbheDtjd6— Werner Enterprises (@One_Werner) March 19, 2019
Fremont aerials
I joined the Fremont National Guard in Nebraska today to get an aerial view of flooding impact as we traveled to thank volunteers in Fremont, NE, address a community meeting in Niobrara, and receive a briefing in Lynch.#NebraskaFlood | #NebraskaStrong | #FremontStrong pic.twitter.com/piEXa7TpIq— Scott (@FirstMinScott) March 19, 2019
Cleanup in Wood River
Helping cleanup at Grace Lutheran Church in Wood River. #FontanelleFootprint #NebraskaFlood2019 #NebraskaStrong pic.twitter.com/pJnDJlD6mF— Fontanelle Hybrids (@FontanelleSeed) March 19, 2019
#NebraskaStrong
Farmers, and rural people in general, have resiliency, and an innate ability to be kicked down (multiple times) and bounce right back up. Because of heart. #Flood19 #flood2019 #agchat #NebraskaStrong#IowaFloodhttps://t.co/4idp5iAQoX pic.twitter.com/Z8Dh01FBWo— NationalHogFarmer (@NHF_Magazine) March 19, 2019
Home appears like an island
This home in western Douglas County near Platte River appears like its own island - alone and desolate. But #unifiedcommand & @DCEMA_Nebraska assure you we are in this together. We are working tirelessly 24/7 to be here for our residents. #flood2019 #NebraskaFlood #NEBRASKASTRONG pic.twitter.com/JUbZdNv6bV— DouglasCountyNE (@DouglasCountyNE) March 19, 2019
U.S. 81 south of Columbus
📍Hwy 81 south of Columbus open to passenger vehicles only. Be careful of 🚧construction 🚧equipment along highway pic.twitter.com/AEGwxEaPsd— NSP_TrooperGena (@NSP_TrooperGena) March 19, 2019
Road updates
.@NebraskaDOT teams have been working their tails off for several days (and they're not stopping any time soon).— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 19, 2019
As roads open, we'll do our best to spread the word.
You should still check 511 before you attempt to travel in eastern Nebraska. https://t.co/D04CdkIVTY pic.twitter.com/ALXoLpifZD
Genoa, Fullerton
Headworks between Genoa and Fullerton. Back gravel road is gone. (Loup Power Park along the canal) pic.twitter.com/neP5PSWtt7— NSP_TrooperGena (@NSP_TrooperGena) March 19, 2019
Highway 30
Road damage by T Bones Truck Stop hwy 30 pic.twitter.com/1N3d0AFdQo— NSP_TrooperGena (@NSP_TrooperGena) March 19, 2019
State Patrol warning on roads
Road damage is extensive in many areas. This is a major reason why we tell people to avoid driving through flood waters.— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 19, 2019
There's no telling what's under the surface, or if the road is even there any more.
Check out @NSP_TrooperGena @NSPTroopBNights for more. pic.twitter.com/byqCtMsnSI
Elkhorn Bridge needed stabilization
Niobrara ice
Help from Oklahoma
Repairing the roads
Beer fridge was stocked!
For those of you that don't know, our state of #Nebraska is going through record flooding. Sometimes though, the world sends you a break. These guys went to their #DuckCamp and found a fully-stocked #BeerFridge. #NebraskaStrong #Flood2019 pic.twitter.com/t8FvdqVQ3g— Fat Boy Wild Game (@gameseasonings) March 19, 2019
#Nebrasketball challenge
This March, unprecedented flooding has impacted our great state.— Nebraska Huskers (@Huskers) March 19, 2019
Support relief efforts throughout Nebraska by joining @HuskerHoops tomorrow at PBA. Cash donations will be collected prior to tip.
To give $10 now, text "red cross" to 90999.
🔗: https://t.co/TOspLslAZk#GBR pic.twitter.com/CFzveypYH0
$300 of donations
Over $300 of donations raised for the flood victims. @npprojectsearch we challenge you to be #NebraskaStrong and donate too. @rompeg @NPPSHanson #WTMB pic.twitter.com/QUg11GEWct— Amy McBeain (@Mrs_McBeain) March 19, 2019
Husker Life Skills
A couple @Huskers spent their morning helping the @RedCross with disaster relief efforts #NebraskaStrong pic.twitter.com/u3A40F5Tg4— Husker Life Skills (@NULifeSkills) March 19, 2019
Bellevue aftermath
Latest from NEMA
Declared jurisdictions as of 3:00 p.m. today. #NebraskaFlood pic.twitter.com/A5DVS4duHP— NEMA (@NEMAtweets) March 19, 2019
Helping fellow student
During finals, SCC Ag Students emptied their pockets to help purchase supplies for a current student effected by the flood. @scc_ag @SCCNeb #NebraskaFlood #NEBRASKASTRONG pic.twitter.com/Ne1I6UZ1C0— SCC Ag Program (@scc_ag) March 19, 2019
Pence visit
Being briefed on AF2 w/ @SenJoniErnst en route to Nebraska on the latest from the devastating flooding that has impacted Nebraska, Iowa, & much of the Midwest. Our hearts are w/ the victims & we are grateful to First Responders & volunteers. Be there soon. pic.twitter.com/TIIjOPTYDE— Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) March 19, 2019
Lincoln help for Santee Sioux
North Bend ovation
Great moment: at tonight’s North Bend community meeting the North Bend Fire Department recieves a standing ovation for their tireless work during the flood. 😅 pic.twitter.com/kUq9DIvpT8— North Bend Eagle (@northbendeagle) March 19, 2019
Sandbagging at Cooper
A Nebraska National Guard CH-47 Chinook helicopter picks up sandbags to take to the Cooper Nuclear Station near Brownville as part of the response to historic flooding. Video courtesy Nebraska State Patrol. pic.twitter.com/WDDEExRiSP— NE National Guard (@NENationalGuard) March 19, 2019
Niobrara ice chunks
Trooper Viterna #480 standing next to ice chunks from the Niobrara River that were left behind after causing all kinds of damage. pic.twitter.com/nVWf5yUe12— NSP Troop B Nights (@NSPTroopBNights) March 20, 2019
Help from Fairbury
@PeruState here comes the first installment from Fairbury! Be there in 2 hrs! @DerekGarfield #nebraskastrong #jeffpride pic.twitter.com/mo8ypCiwRA— Stephen Grizzle (@FairburySupt) March 20, 2019
Help for farmers
Thanks to generious donations to the Disaster Relief Fund, we were able to deliver supplies to farmers along the Niobrara River. We brought them milk replacement for calves and medicine. Help us do more good by donating to the fund: https://t.co/sFi40cxnwG #nebraskastrong pic.twitter.com/dAGUYDKFpo— Nebraska Farm Bureau (@NEFarmBureau) March 20, 2019
Help from North Platte
@GitRDoneLarry— Chandra Laine (@ChandraLaine) March 20, 2019
We are a group of volunteers gathering donations in North Platte Ne . We sent one semi to Fremont. We have two more semi trailers almost full.Get our 4th semi on Thursday. To the people, Your battle is our battle. We stand with you. We got you! ❤ #NebraskaStrong pic.twitter.com/wsDRTr0Tr9
Ricketts disaster aid request
This afternoon @GovRicketts spoke directly to the agency representatives working in the SEOC in Lincoln when he came to sign an expedited request for federal disaster assistance for the #NebraskaFlood. Read more: https://t.co/6AAOmimbqR #NebraskaStrong pic.twitter.com/MffhKGpgBx— NEMA (@NEMAtweets) March 20, 2019
Buying out the bleach
When you go to the grocery store and your hometown bank is buying out all the bleach in Laurel to take to Osmond for flood cleanup. #mykindofbank #securitybank #NebraskaStrong #Flood2019 #Laurel #nebraska pic.twitter.com/PzzPbn4ynV— Melissa S Graham (@MelissaSGraham1) March 20, 2019
Pence in Nebraska
Visited the relief shelter at Elkhorn Middle School today to let the Nebraska flood victims know @POTUS and I are WITH them & to thank the incredible military personnel & @RedCross volunteers helping those impacted. THANK YOU! pic.twitter.com/ZA6X7qfeSi— Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) March 20, 2019
I-680 Mormon bridge
Wow. The 680 Mormon bridge east side pic this afternoon. This much water even with the river already having crested. #NebraskaFloods #IowaFloods #NebraskaStrong pic.twitter.com/fNKhXf6I5X— Paul West (@PaulWestCoach) March 19, 2019
Pence with rescuers
Americans like Brad Brown & his airboat co-pilot Jake Rohr are the heart of the heartland. Brad & Jake have been helping victims of the flooding & delivering much needed supplies. Grateful for their service & ALL the volunteers & emergency personnel helping Nebraskans in need! pic.twitter.com/l2PxhwX6a4— Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) March 20, 2019
Edge of Offutt
(at the edge of Offutt Air Force Base) pic.twitter.com/E5kAX2fMYC— Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) March 19, 2019
Sasse surveying damage
Where is the river?— Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) March 19, 2019
And where is it not? uggh... pic.twitter.com/LLTGZsXBMD
Horses rescued
View of the Platte/Missouri
View of the Platte looking west near the confluence with the Missouri River. #NebraskaFlood #NebraskaStrong pic.twitter.com/uw9ehgdicF— Maj Gen Daryl Bohac (@NETAGBohac) March 20, 2019
Much-needed rest
📸- Waterloo firefighter getting some much needed rest after spending hours making rescues Sunday.#NebraskaFlood | #Flood2019 pic.twitter.com/jGHCzrPViU— Omaha Scanner (@omaha_scanner) March 20, 2019
Lutheran Family Services
Thank you to all who have donated so far to support flood victims. As roads are reopening into Fremont, we are sending out LFS interpreters, case workers and therapists to help out in the shelters.— LFS of Nebraska (@LFSNEB) March 20, 2019
There is a long road ahead, but we will be here the whole way. #NebraskaStrong pic.twitter.com/vE1W2hEbys
Empty shelves
Seeing empty shelves at the store because all of the products were purchased for flood relief and trucks full of supplies in front of DSAC made me so proud of our community! #proud2bmps #nebraskastrong pic.twitter.com/fRGOb7v4mN— Ally Logan (@AllyJ_Logan) March 20, 2019
Latest from FEMA
Surveying the damage over Nebraska with our state counterparts. If you've been affected, please visit @NEMAtweets for the most updated resources available to you.#NebraskaFlood2019 #NebraskaStrong pic.twitter.com/04FTV9keTn— FEMA Region 7 (@femaregion7) March 20, 2019
Missouri River at Nebraska 2/I-29
Operation Hay Drop
Cleanup in Beatrice
Washed-up chunk of ice
Operation Prairie Hay Drop photos
The #NEGuard has been supporting the ongoing response in Eastern Nebraska following massive flooding on the state’s river systems which began a week ago and caused catastrophic damage to the state’s infrastructure and agriculture.— NE National Guard (@NENationalGuard) March 21, 2019
(3/3)#NebraskaFlood #NebraskaStrong pic.twitter.com/N4zQ2zu2Zx