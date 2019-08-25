It is hard to believe that the Sioux Falls Stockyards has been closed a bit over 10 years. On June 25, 2009, 21 black heifers were driven in the ring, sold, released to a holding pen and it was over. Joel Westra, long time Stockyards auctioneer and market reporter, with tears in his eyes, said, “Ladies and gentlemen, that is the end of today’s auction and the end of an era. You just witnessed the last draft of cattle ever to be sold at this wonderful market.”
Joel was not the only member of the Stockyards family to tear up. In fact, there were few who did not. The place meant more to the long-time customers, buyers and employees than the casual observer will ever know. I spent many hours the last two days it was open, wandering the crosswalk while visiting with former customers and buyers, who had driven miles to say goodbye. Several introduced grandchildren Grandpa and Grandma had brought along because, “We just wanted them to see this place, which has been so special to generations of our family, before the bulldozers attack.”
I should remind the reader that South Dakota Public Broadcasting, under the guidance of Stephanie Rissler, put together a marvelous history of the Stockyards complex, which I know you would enjoy. You can dig deeper at SDPB.org/stockyards.
Realizing that once the place was gone and another generation comes along, it would all be forgotten, several of us gathered a few dollars, asked city planner Mike Cooper for a bit of guidance and we were off and running. Mike’s first move was to introduce us to Jon Jacobson, the senior principal at the Confluence Architecture firm, with a family connection to the yards and John Morrell, and the rest is history. Led by a heavily involved board of directors, all with connections to the stockyards, we managed to open the Stockyards Ag Experience Barn at Falls Park.
All of us are very pleased at the acceptance, which will only increase now that we have removed that small entrance fee. That’s right, as with everything else at Falls Park, the Ag Experience Barn now has free admission, which it should have had in the first place. That was my idea, my fault, and I should have known that families who come to a city park don’t expect to pay. Regardless, fee or no fee, we have already had visitors from every state except Maine and also visitors from 16 foreign countries. We old-timers and more than a few young people love the historical component, but the farm-to-table story, which is so well demonstrated in the lower level of the old barn, has been special. It’s the specific reason many come to the barn.
You have free articles remaining.
I need to thank Lucas Lentch, who at the time was the South Dakota Secretary of Ag and also Dean of Ag at the time at SDSU, Barry Dunn, for their strong suggestion/encouragement that we feature the story of farming and food. I especially thank the many donors, led by our state’s commodity groups and farm organizations, for their financial support. A first-class exhibit such as ours does not come without cost.
There is an added attraction at our Ag Experience opportunity and that is the city horse barn, in which it is all housed. The barn was built in about 1880, and the contractors were able to keep the original quarry rock and the original timbers while modernizing, including a well-designed lift for those who need it.
Finally, we have purchased and own 3.7 acres of land on the original stockyards property, and we have enough money in the bank to break ground early next spring to build a most unique park, which will tie in wonderfully with the Ag Experience Barn.
We want you to visit our barn. In fact, we would love to host groups, complete with a cookie and a bottle of water. Kids truly love the farm-to-table opportunity, as you will see. Director Abby and I will also come to your community and make a presentation regarding the barn and the proposed park. Who knows, we might even talk a little Stockyards old-timer stuff!
If you would like to arrange a tour, personal visit or request for us to come to your community, simply visit our website, stockyardsagexperience.org and you can access anything you need to know.