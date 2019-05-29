AGENCY VILLAGE | The Lake Travers Reservation is located in the northeastern part of South Dakota and on a part of the southeastern corner of North Dakota. This reservation territory is found in seven counties in both states, five of which are located in South Dakota.
There are approximately 14,000 enrolled members in the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate; many of which live on the reservation and others are located around the country. The Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate consists of the Sisseton, or People of the Marsh or Fish Village/Peninsula, and the Wahpeton, or People of Lake Travers or People Among the Leaves/Leaf Shooters.
Agency Village is the home of the Sisseton Wahpeton College, which is where the Song of the Spirit building is located. The magnificent building honors the traditional past of the Dakota People and functions as an academic institution. It is in the shape of four traditional Dakota drummers and can be seen from Interstate 29.
Sica (“bad” in Dakota) Hollow State Park has hiking and horseback riding trails. The hills and wooded lands have made the area thick with traditional stories. Visitors flock to the area to experience some of the traditional phenomena held in Dakota culture.
Three casinos are owned and operated by the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate (formerly Sisseton Wahpeton Sioux Tribe). The Dakota Sioux Casino and Hotel is in Watertown, the Dakota Connection Casino and C-Store is in Sisseton, and the Dakota Magic Casino and Golf Resort is near Harkinson, N.D. Located in front of the Dakota Magic Casino’s entry is seven torches representing the 7 Bands of the Dakota, Lakota and Nakota people.
You have free articles remaining.
The 152nd Annual Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate Wacipi (SWO Powwow) will take place on July 5-7 at the Ceremonial Grounds in Agency Village. This is a public event and everyone is invited to attend. There will be concession stands available with items of food, clothing, crafts and other cultural materials for purchase.
Tribal members living on the Lake Traverse Reservation are supportive of their cultural programs, youth events and other events which encourage tradition, language and culture. The youth are supported throughout the summer with events to keep a strong positive lifestyle.
Tours of the Buffalo Farm at Enemy Swim are available throughout the year. Another great attraction is the Tiospa Zina Tribal School. This school was constructed in the shape of an eagle.
For more information about the various places of interest on the Lake Traverse Reservation, visit the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate Tourism Office in Agency Village or visit www.oyatetourism.com.