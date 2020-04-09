Smithfield temporarily shuts pork plant due to coronavirus

Sullivan said Smithfield Foods is taking "the utmost precautions and actions to ensure the health and wellbeing of our employees — with an ever-increased emphasis on our critical role in the ongoing supply of food to American families."

The company said it would pay employees who were scheduled to work the days it will be closed.

Kooper Caraway, president of the Sioux Falls AFL-CIO, which organizes local unions, said the closure was a "step in the right direction," and predicted Smithfield would have to shut down for cleaning several times during the global pandemic.

South Dakota epidemiologist Josh Clayton said Smithfield has been testing employees for "nearly a week," working with the company's health care system.

Smithfield did not respond to questions on why it was waiting until Saturday to close the plant.