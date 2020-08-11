Smoking can increase risks of serious health consequences from COVID-19

Reports in the New England Journal of Medicine in April and May found that smokers were 2.4 times more likely to have severe symptoms from COVID-19 and 1.79 times more likely to die than non-smokers.

In South Dakota, about 22% of the roughly 9,000 cases of COVID-19 reported as of Aug. 3 were either in smokers or former smokers, according to Joshua Clayton, state epidemiologist. About half of the ongoing chronic conditions reported by COVID-19 patients in South Dakota were related to smoking, Clayton said.

“Being a current or former cigarette smoker may increase your risk of severe illness from COVID-19,” Clayton wrote to News Watch in an email. “If you currently smoke, quit. If you used to smoke, don’t start again, and if you’ve never smoked, don’t start.”

Smoking cigarettes or marijuana, vaping nicotine or nicotine-free gels, or using a hookah can heighten the dangers associated with COVID-19 in a handful of ways, most tied to the inflammation they all cause in the lungs.

First, smoking or inhaling any chemicals into the lungs can damage or kill the cilia in the lungs that, when healthy, act like brushes to clear away dirt and viruses from sensitive lung tissues, thereby reducing the chance of infection. Damage to cilia can make lungs more susceptible to any virus, including coronavirus.