Smoking can increase risks of serious health consequences from COVID-19

A growing body of medical research shows that cigarette smokers and possibly e-cigarette users face a significantly higher risk for serious complications from COVID-19 than non-users.
Doctors and researchers are also increasingly concerned that vaping, using hookahs and smoking marijuana may carry many of the same risks as cigarette smoking when it comes to the coronavirus, an airborne virus that attacks the respiratory system.
The findings are highly relevant in South Dakota, which in 2019 led all neighboring states in the rate of cigarette smoking, with 19.3% of adults smoking, according to the American Lung Association. That rate is 18% higher than the national average of 16.4% and more than 25% higher than smoking rates in Nebraska (15.4%) or Minnesota (14.5%).
Youth use of tobacco and vaping products in South Dakota is also a concern for health officials. In 2017, 10.1% of South Dakota high school students reported smoking cigarettes at least once in the past month, while 17.3% of high-schoolers and 2.5% of middle-schoolers reported vaping in the past month.
“I think we just need to use our common sense in that smoking and vaping cause inflammation in your lungs, and COVID-19 attacks the lungs, so smoking and vaping are just adding fuel to the fire,” said Darcy Ellefson, a respiratory therapy program specialist at the Sanford Wellness Center in Sioux Falls.
Reports in the New England Journal of Medicine in April and May found that smokers were 2.4 times more likely to have severe symptoms from COVID-19 and 1.79 times more likely to die than non-smokers.
In South Dakota, about 22% of the roughly 9,000 cases of COVID-19 reported as of Aug. 3 were either in smokers or former smokers, according to Joshua Clayton, state epidemiologist. About half of the ongoing chronic conditions reported by COVID-19 patients in South Dakota were related to smoking, Clayton said.
“Being a current or former cigarette smoker may increase your risk of severe illness from COVID-19,” Clayton wrote to News Watch in an email. “If you currently smoke, quit. If you used to smoke, don’t start again, and if you’ve never smoked, don’t start.”
Smoking cigarettes or marijuana, vaping nicotine or nicotine-free gels, or using a hookah can heighten the dangers associated with COVID-19 in a handful of ways, most tied to the inflammation they all cause in the lungs.
First, smoking or inhaling any chemicals into the lungs can damage or kill the cilia in the lungs that, when healthy, act like brushes to clear away dirt and viruses from sensitive lung tissues, thereby reducing the chance of infection. Damage to cilia can make lungs more susceptible to any virus, including coronavirus.
“I call them brooms in the lungs that are supposed to sweep out dirt and germs we inhale,” Ellefson said. “If those cilia are paralyzed, the germs stay down there, and the longer those things are staying in the lungs, the greater the chance [there is] to hook up and cause problems.”
Smokers also tend to have more phlegm in their lungs, which can grab hold of viruses and increase the chance of infection, Ellefson said.
One of the emerging risk factors from nicotine taken by smoking or vaping is an increase in what are known as angiotensin-converting enzyme-2, or ACE2, epithelial cells in the bronchial system. ACE2 enzymes are part of what allows viruses to attach or take hold in the lungs, making smokers and possibly vape users more likely to suffer infection from any virus.
In regard to the SARS CoV-2 virus, the coronavirus now sweeping the planet, one unique feature is that it appears to be much more likely to bind to ACE2 cells than other viruses. That may make smokers and vape users more susceptible to COVID-19 than non-users of nicotine, according to a May 2020 article in the European Respiratory Journal.
The clearest connection at this point is in regard to the increased presence of ACE2 receptors in smokers, noted the article, which included a review of other recent research studies.
“The significance of such over-expression of ACE2 in smokers should not be ignored; COVID-19 and progression of severe pneumonia may be more likely to occur in smokers, particularly those with smoking-related co-morbidities.”
Those co-morbidities are the same for smokers and non-smokers when it comes to a higher risk of complications from COVID-19, including diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder and other respiratory illnesses. But growing evidence shows that when combined with smoking and possibly vaping, those co-morbidities are particularly dangerous.
“Cigarette smoke has been identified and linked to increasing expression of the binding site for the cause of the 2020 pandemic, via mediating nicotine receptors,” the May article noted. “With this, an avoidable and potentially gigantic risk-factor has emerged for COVID-19 as the pandemic continues to claim ultimate grasp over the year of 2020.”
The same article notes that the lung inflammation caused by vaping can make users more likely to suffer complications such as pneumonia from COVID-19.
Other data points indirectly to smoking as a potential factor in the initial contraction of COVID-19. In an April 2020 article for the National Institute on Drug Abuse, Dr. Nora Volkow points out that in China, where coronavirus is believed to have originated and where mortality rates from the virus have been much higher among men, 52.9% of men smoke compared with only 2.4% of women.
Volkow also points out that those who abuse any drug, from marijuana to opioids to methamphetamines, may also be at higher risk of COVID-19 complications due to compromised lung function as well as a lack of health care.
While the research on the risks of smoking and COVID-19 is more advanced than in regard to vaping, numerous articles highlight the increased risks of vaping in relation to cardiovascular health, and particularly lung health.
“Our findings reveal that chronic e-cigarette vapor aberrantly alters the physiology of lung epithelial cells and resident immune cells and promotes poor response to infectious challenge,” said a September 2019 report in the Journal of Clinical Investigation.
As a lung doctor who is also a pediatrician and a parent, Brian Williams said he was disappointed to see e-cigarettes and vaping products marketed as a safe replacement for cigarette smoking, and he remains concerned about the increased risks related to COVID-19.
“When it comes to smoking and vaping, you’re sort of playing a little game of roulette, a game of risk,” said Williams, a doctor and researcher at the University of Wisconsin Center for Tobacco Research and Intervention.
Williams is especially concerned about youth use of e-cigarettes and marketing that he said is aimed at children, including colorful packaging and flavored gels that contain nicotine.
“These devices have also been marketed to children, and these cigarette companies are trying to get a whole new generation of kids addicted to nicotine,” he said.
Williams said the emergence of nearly 3,000 cases of what is called Vaping-Associated Lung Illness across the country over the past year, coupled with respiratory problems he has seen in patients who vape, make it clear that vaping carries its own set of risks for lung inflammation and disease.
So far, South Dakota has reported 13 cases of the vape-associated lung disease that can lead to hospitalization or death, according to the state health department. Many of the vape-associated cases across the country involved people with pre-existing respiratory conditions and were also tied to the use of cannabis products introduced into vaping gels.
Williams said evidence from the field suggests that both smoking and vaping can make COVID-19 worse.
“We know that when you vape, you’re inhaling a lot of chemicals, a lot of small particles that can cause inflammation in our lungs,” Williams said in a public-health video posted on the University of Wisconsin website.
“So, the big concern with coronavirus is if you were to get infected and you’ve been vaping or you’ve been smoking, that the risk is that your lungs are already set back prior to the virus infecting them, so there’s concern that you’re going to get more sick if you do get coronavirus.”
Yet he and others in medical research note that any connection between vape use and the likelihood of catching COVID-19 or having serious complications remains only anecdotal because studies have not been done or are incomplete.
Zach Burckhard, secretary of the Dakota Vaping Association, said the use of vape products remains a safer alternative for adults who want to avoid the known dangers of smoking tobacco.
In an email to News Watch, Burckhard said sellers of vape products in South Dakota “have not reported a disproportionate number of patrons testing positive for coronavirus. Instead, tobacco users across the state seem to be increasingly interested in adopting healthier lifestyles by making the switch to vaping.”
Burckhard said it is not scientifically sound to equate the risk of vape-associated lung illnesses, which are likely caused by adding Vitamin E or THC to vaping gels, with the risk of catching COVID-19.
Burckhard also pointed to reports in the French and Israeli media that seemed to indicate that smoking and nicotine use could serve as a deterrent to COVID-19 in the body.
