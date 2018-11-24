CHEYENNE, Wyo. | Strong wind and heavy snow are bearing down on Wyoming amid one of the busiest travel times of the year.
The National Weather Service has posted winter storm warnings for much of western and southwest Wyoming. Up to 2 feet of snow are possible Friday and Saturday in the mountains with lesser amounts at lower elevations.
Driving looks to become difficult with the threat of blowing snow. Winds up to 60 mph combined with heavy snow could complicate travel in much of western Wyoming.
A high wind warning is meanwhile in effect for southeast Wyoming where the Weather Service predicts winds up to 65 mph.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation says large, lightweight vehicles and trailers should stay off the road in many areas.