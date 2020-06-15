Some tribes reopen their casinos despite state opposition

Miccosulkee tribal officials, known for being strongly independent, had insisted they were following federal health recommendations. But days later, the tribe announced it would close the casino, while noting it was "under no legal obligation" to do so as a sovereign nation.

As of last Tuesday, the American Gaming Association website identified 280 tribal casinos that have so far reopened, while 244 remained closed.

Danielle Her Many Horses, deputy executive director of the National Indian Gaming Association, said those figures represent the diversity of opinion among tribes.

"You have tribes in states that do want to open up and tribes that are like, 'no, no, no, we're going to back off on this because we don't think that's the right idea,'" she said. "And you have others who are like, 'we need to get our people working,' who are thinking of it in (terms of) rebooting the economy."