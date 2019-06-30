The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation presented a check for $263,250 to Feeding South Dakota on June 22 during the Prime Time Gala & Concert at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.
This amount exceeded their original pledge amount of $150,000. Nearly 1,600 guests attended the sixth-annual gala that also included a silent and live auction as well as a raffle of a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Duramax from Billion Chevrolet. The winner of the truck this year was John Husk of Aberdeen.
“The Sixth Annual Prime Time Gala was unforgettable thanks to all of the volunteers, sponsors and attendees,” said Ryan Eichler, president of the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation. “Despite challenges in 2019, the beef industry in South Dakota is full of the most compassionate people on the planet. Because of their generosity, we’ll help Feeding South Dakota procure the most nutritious protein available.”
During the gala, a total of $15,000 in scholarships were awarded to five students attending South Dakota schools interested in the improvement of beef production and promotion to aid in their education. This year’s scholarship winners included: $1,000 to Logan Wolter of Wessington Springs; $2,000 to Tyler Bush of Britton; $3,000 to Jonathan Sumption of Frederick; $4,000 to Cutler Michalski of Willow Lake; and $5,000 to Kadon Leddy of Stockholm.
You have free articles remaining.
Fed Cattle Challenge winners were also announced. The challenge provided an opportunity for youth, ages 14 to 18, to learn about the science and economics of finishing cattle by participating in a cattle finishing program. Awards included: $500 to Liberty Thompson of Elkton; $500 to Jacob Rausch of Hoven; $1,000 to Colby Briggs of Madison; and $1,500 to Trevor Johnson of Centerville.
“Despite the hardships farmers and ranchers are facing with the weather and the economy, the industry came together and made it a record setting year,” said Allie Jensen, South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation executive director. “The generosity from the beef industry is overwhelming.”
For more information about the 2020 Prime Time Gala and the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation’s Scholarship Program and Fed Cattle Challenge, visit SDCattlemensFoundation.com.