BRISTOL | A church that's operated in a rural northeastern South Dakota city for 134 years is preparing to open its doors to parishioners one last time.

Aberdeen American News reports that St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Bristol will hold its last Mass on Saturday.

Rev. Michael Kelly serves St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Groton. But he's been commuting to St. Anthony's to take care of the Bristol church since 2011.

Kelly says St. Anthony's decided to leave the church that year and let the community decide when to tear it down. He says the Bristol church built in 1885 is slated to be demolished in June.

He expects the final Mass to be a "beautiful ceremony for remembering and thanksgiving for all that was done here."

