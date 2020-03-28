South Dakota cities, counties take action on COVID-19

The governor said that if a public health emergency is declared, state officials could quarantine people, but her plan was to allow businesses to keep operating. Some decisions made in larger cities are not "correct and right" for smaller towns, she said.

But Robert Summerer, president of the South Dakota State Medical Association, said Noem's limited action could put rural health care systems at risk. Rural hospitals, which may have the only intensive care units for many miles, could be overrun if COVID-19 transmission is not curbed.

"When we have a rural state like we do, we have to preserve the capabilities of those smaller facilities so they can handle an influx of patients," Summerer said.

The medical association sent a letter to the governor saying she's not doing enough to conserve medical supplies and stop COVID-19 transmission. Summerer also said that as cities shut down businesses, people could simply travel outside city limits to go to bars and restaurants.

Noem contends her approach is working as she encourages, but doesn't force, people to stay home. State officials reported Friday that 12 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the state's tally to 58. One has died.