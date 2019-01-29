SIOUX FALLS | Jay and Dawn Plitzuweit met at a senior high school basketball all-star game in Wisconsin when they were both getting ready to go off to college. Given how things have gone for their family since then, this part of the story seems too good to be true.
Dawn, the women's basketball coach at the University of South Dakota, was playing in the girls game after starring at Kettle Moraine Lutheran, a small private school in the town of Jackson, where they'd won a state title her senior season. Jay was coming off a big year at Northwestern Prep, located in Watertown, Wisconsin, where his team had also won a state championship.
"After our practice for the all-star game I saw him standing there — I recognized him because he played for our arch-rival school and they'd won a championship," Dawn said. "I congratulated him on the state title. That's how we started talking."
It was the beginning of a long-running conversation. They dated all through college while Dawn was playing at Michigan Tech and Jay was at Wisconsin-Oshkosh, and they married in 1995 while Dawn was starting her coaching career at her alma mater.
Stops at six additional schools have followed in the next two decades for a family that now includes son A.J., a record-setting high school player in Vermillion who is now starting as a freshman at Augustana, and daughter Lexi, who has been playing varsity basketball for the Tanagers since she was an eighth-grader and is now a sophomore averaging 16.1 points a game.
"I think our lives are about much more than basketball," said Jay, now a stay-at-home dad who has coached high school and AAU teams for much of his adult life. "I think we have a pretty good balance, but we do count our blessings about what the sport has meant to us. We kid each other about it, too, though. Yes, we Plitzuweits are a pretty shallow family. All we know is basketball."
A.J. is a 6-foot-2 guard for Augustana who is averaging 13.8 points a game for a team that starts four freshmen and a sophomore. He is one year removed from averaging 33.9 points, nine rebounds and 4.3 assists for Vermillion High School, an effort that earned him Gatorade Player of the Year honors and got Augie coach Tom Billeter very interested in making him a Viking.
"We knew he would be good enough to help us right away," Billeter said. "He's so skilled. He's got a great basketball IQ, so a lot of it was just getting used to what we were doing."
As one might expect, basketball courts were A.J.'s home away from home as a child. He'd bring his toys along in a backpack and keep himself occupied while his mom or dad conducted a practice.
By the time his mother, after winning a national Division II title at Grand Valley State, joined her former coach Kevin Borseth as an assistant at Michigan, A.J. was getting toward the point where he could shoot a ball at a standard basketball hoop and think it might go in. His life has never been the same since.
A.J. had started as a sophomore at Dixie Heights High School in Edgewood, Kentucky, when his mother, then the coach at Northern Kentucky, was offered the job at USD. None of the previous moves up to that time had made any significant impact on the children, but this one was going to be more difficult given A.J.'s age and his affinity for his teammates.
"We weren't going to come out here without the kids' blessing," Jay said. "A.J. was the one who wasn't so sure, but it worked out terrific. He's thanked us many times since then for talking him into it. It was a real positive move for both our kids, and we were proud of the way they handled it."
The Plitzuweit parents were not sure what direction their daughter Lexi was going to go with her sports interests, but they knew early on that she was competitive. Whatever she ultimately decided to spend her time on she was going to do it at a hundred miles an hour. Her first experiences with youth basketball would be an example.
"It was a church league that combined basketball with a religious message at the end," Jay said. "After a while I think they wanted to throw Lexi out. It was good to see how competitive she was but we had to say, 'Lexi, maybe you should think about holding back just a little bit.'"
The younger Plitzuweit is in her second year as the team's starting point guard. Like her brother, she's benefited from a near-constant exposure to the sport. Also similar is an unusual level of commitment to developing as a player.
"I love the game," Lexi said. "My parents and my brother bring it out of me. They've made me the best player I can be — I know that. I've learned so much from them. And basketball always makes for good conversation at the dinner table."
Lexi's sophomore year for the Tanagers has been unlike her first two. She's stronger and scoring more for one thing, but there's more to it than that.
"She's been a lot more confident this year," said Tanagers coach Jon Brooks. "I don't think people realize how tough it was for her last year being a freshman point guard surrounded by four seniors. Finding her role last year was something she had to work through. Now she knows it's her time to step up. Obviously she's done that the first half of the year."
When Dawn was out recruiting within the region, Lexi would often tag along in the old days, with mom supplying road-trip diversions to keep her daughter occupied. Both appreciated the company.
During one summer tournament, Lexi looked at her mom and wondered if when she got older she'd be able to play in games like these. "Wouldn't it be great, Mom, if I could do that?" she asked.
"I said, 'Lexi, you keep working and you're going to be playing in these tournaments someday,'" Dawn said. "So it's been fun to watch her play in all these tournaments the last few years. In a way, it's coming to fruition for her."
Where coaches sometimes have an advantage in the sports parenting business is in realizing improvement is almost never delivered via a steady climb. Those two steps forward that are followed by a step back demands problem solving and focusing on weaknesses. That, the Plitzuweit parents will tell you, can be a good thing.
"It's something that has been part of our lives since they've been born," Dawn said. "Our family time together usually revolves around watching one of them play or them coming along with our team. When they were young, they'd come on the bus and that was our family time. That was our time to celebrate and be together. From our standpoint, it's neat that they like basketball but ultimately it's about them finding something they are really passionate about."
It's an equation that has worked for the Plizuweit family. Like all other things associated with the game they love, it takes hard work to make it look easy.
"Where I really give those parents credit is in how they haven't turned their kids off to basketball," Billeter said. "When kids are exposed to something all the time, they might rebel against it because they feel like they were forced into it. Dawn and Jay have done a great job because their kids love the game."