ABERDEEN | No one will go hungry at the Hoffman house on Super Bowl Sunday.
No one will go hungry at their house for the whole week after, either.
Since 2012, Jody and Bill Hoffman have hosted a Super Bowl party, regardless of who's playing.
"We always say BYOB, but we've got all the food, don't bring any food," Jody Hoffman said.
The crowning jewel of their party is their double-decker snack stadium. It's filled with all the favorites.
"It's all finger food, so everybody just sort of grazes and then my job during the Super Bowl is to just refill it the whole time," Jody Hoffman said.
The field is a 9-by-13-inch pan filled with a layered taco dip — topped with scallions to mimic a green field and lined with sour cream piped out of an icing bag.
"Around it, we put chips where the stands would be, and we try to pick ... the right color," Jody Hoffman said.
It's pretty easy to find white, yellow and blue corn tortilla chips, she said. And they've used Doritos when they wanted orange. But green tortilla chips didn't go over so well.
"The green chips were not good," Jody Hoffman said. "They were not delicious. We didn't like that, so we pray for green teams not to make it."
The crowd favorite is chocolate dipped strawberries that Jody Hoffman turns into footballs with the help of white frosting.
"On one side we do a whole side of chocolate-covered strawberries," Jody Hoffman said.
The rest of the snack stadium is filled with sandwich fixings and other game day favorites, like mozzarella sticks or jalapeno poppers, she said. It's a few hundred dollars to fill it completely.
And the food doesn't end there — there's also a full buffet of slow cookers filled with chili, hot wings and other snacks that are best kept warm, Jody said.
"When we remodeled the kitchen, we actually built the buffet for the Super Bowl party," Bill Hoffman said.
The snack stadium was a Bill Hoffman original. Jody Hoffman's only request was that it fit a standard cake pan.
The Hoffmans have some advice for anyone wishing to recreate their stadium.
"Make it smaller," Jody Hoffman said. "It's expensive to fill."
"Make it smaller and lighter," Bill Hoffman added.
"It doesn't have to be this huge," Jody Hoffman said.
It even has folding table legs, something Bill Hoffman said he found at Menards with the rest of the raw materials. Most of the year, the stadium lives in storage.
As a blended family, the Hoffmans have six kids ages 11 to 19. It's been tradition that the kids have their own party in the basement while the adults watch the game upstairs, Jody Hoffman said.
Even with all the people, there tends to be leftovers, she said. She'll make an omelet with leftover dip, and sandwiches will be a main meal or snack feature for the following week.
As for the rest of football season — the Hoffmans will watch their favorite teams — Jody Hoffman, a Boston native, favors the New England Patriots, while Bill Hoffman cheers on the Chicago Bears.
"I don't really care," Jody Hoffman said. "Honestly, I just like the Super Bowl. I get excited in the playoffs. I start paying attention in the playoffs, but I block off the Super Bowl day."
Both will be cheering on the Patriots Feb. 3, Bill said.
The crew at the party changes a little bit each year, but that's part of the fun, Jody Hoffman said.
"It's the more the merrier," she said. "It takes a lot of people to eat that."