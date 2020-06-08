South Dakota governor uses video to vaunt COVID-19 response

"If you want freedom, personal responsibility and a government that works for you, rather than dictates to you, South Dakota is the place to get it," the governor said.

She also shifted her messaging on her strategy for the coronavirus. During the pandemic, Noem said repeatedly that she was using the "data, facts and science" to guide her decision-making. But in the video, Noem called out leaders from other states, saying, "A blind reliance on insufficient modeling has led some governors to enact disastrous lockdowns."

But Noem's actions during the pandemic have not been devoid of controversy. Sanford Health announced it was discontinuing a state-backed trial of the anti-malaria medicine hydroxychloroquine on Friday. When Noem announced the trial in April, she said she had worked with the White House to get it up and running.

The governor also escalated a dispute with two Native American tribes, at one point threatening to sue them over coronavirus checkpoints they had set up on federal and state highways to prevent unnecessary visitors to reservations. She backed away from that threat and the tribes are still operating the checkpoints.