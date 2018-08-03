SIOUX FALLS | The expansion of the Minnehaha County jail will cost about $48 million, project officials said.
Project leaders informed County Commissioners on Tuesday that the final estimate for the project's cost is about $2 million more than planned, The Argus Leader reported.
The expansion will add 320 beds to the current 400-bed facility and is projected to meet the county's needs until 2030. It will include a larger booking space, more medical space, a larger laundry facility and an internal court room.
Construction work is expected to cost the county $40 million, according to project leaders. The remaining costs include architect fees, furniture and equipment. A final contract will be available next week.
Lincoln County will also be able to house up to 45 inmates at the facility. Lincoln County will reimburse Minnehaha County for each bed and fund the inmates' medical costs.
Utility work will start Aug. 7 and construction work is scheduled to begin Aug. 14. More than 60 percent of construction work will be done by local contractors, while non-local contractors will handle things such as security, project officials said.
The project is expected to be completed in June 2020.
The expansion will be built on the location of more than 100 parking spaces. Minnehaha County plans to develop a vacant property into a 54-space parking lot to make up for the loss.