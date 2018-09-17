Subscribe for 33¢ / day

WAYNE, Neb. | Authorities say the body of a South Dakota man was found in a northeast Nebraska cornfield after his vehicle crashed.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office says a motorist discovered the accident Thursday evening along Nebraska Highway 35, about 3½ miles east of Wayne. The sheriff's office says 22-year-old Parker Mitchell apparently was headed west when his vehicle left the roadway, entered a ditch and overturned in the field.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mitchell was reported missing in North Sioux City, S.D. He was last seen Sept. 10.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.

Tags