ABERDEEN | Bob Seaton and Lucas Murray carry on a casual conversation about spring and how a young lamb would be placed in a box set on the door of an open oven to keep it warm.
It didn't always work to keep the young lamb alive, Seaton said, but better than 50 percent of the time.
Murray counters with a side note about premature babies and how his grandmother left the hospital with her newborn and instructions to do the same.
Their conversation could be something overheard in a cafe. Instead, these two men are seated at a table at Heartland Casino, surrounded by recording equipment. They're capturing audio for the next edition of their radio show — "This Land Stretches on Forever."
Now with 21 episodes recorded, Murray, 40, and Seaton, 68, debuted their show on the Belle Fourche radio station KBFS-AM, which simultaneously broadcasts on KYDT-AM in Pinehaven-Sundance, Wyoming.
Talking about spring and caring for young lambs is just one of the little anecdotes they share on their hour-long radio show.
Station program director and on-air personality Alexa Althoff said their listeners love the show.
"Even our Wyoming listeners love it," she said.
The show started with a broadcast time of 5 a.m. Sunday and has since been bumped to a little later time, now broadcasting at 10 a.m.
The show also now airs locally on Hub City Radio stations KRBQ-FM and KSDN-AM at 8 a.m. Saturdays.
Murray said the idea for the show came about when he saw Althoff was looking for non-political radio shows. Althoff said her goal is to get the line-up close to a National Public Radio style setting. Murray said when he saw the notice, he knew it was something he wanted to do, so he reached out to Seaton.
Together they talk about whatever topic comes to mind — from horses and water to profiles of people and their stories like World War II veteran Ben Fiechtner, who grew up in Athboy, and Vera Lilly of Aberdeen, who shared her story about the Pheasant Canteen. Earl Grandpre of Aberdeen has also been featured, sharing his story about being a member of Conde's baseball team.
Seaton said he told Murray about Fiechtner shortly after they started their radio show. Fiechtner is the father-in-law of Seaton's nephew. The full interview with Fiechtner is four hours, so excerpts have been shared on the show, including Episode 3, which ran on Veterans Day.
"He was on a ship that got torpedoed," Seaton said.
Murray said he'd like to see future episodes feature more of those profile pieces providing South Dakota perspectives about South Dakota.
"Some of these guys don't even think their stories matter," Murray said.
That perspective, he said, is baffling.
Seaton said everyone has a story.
"When I heard Ben, it kind of inspired me," Seaton said.
The conversation between Seaton and Murray flows easily. It's as if they've planned what they're going to say, but Seaton said that's not the case.
"None of it's scripted," he said. "We just talk."
It's that format that leads to conversations about the railroad or Seaton sharing memories of riding a horse about a mile and a half to his one-room schoolhouse as a young school boy or getting an opportunity to get out of school for the afternoon when a farmer stopped by looking for help in the field.