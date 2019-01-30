YANKTON | It's been about a month since a South Dakota Benedictine sister came back from helping serve migrants on the U.S.-Mexico border.
Now, Sister Clarice Korger of the Sacred Heart Monastery is looking back on her two weeks of service to El Paso's Annunciation House in a time when the government is open, but threat of a second shutdown remains due to a perceived humanitarian crisis at the border.
Korger was one of a number of sisters from across the country assisting at Annunciation House.
"When we got there, it reminded me of my time working with refugees in Sioux Falls," Korger said. "I like to call it organized chaos."
She said there's a number of steps that migrants arriving at the border go through before making their way to Annunciation House.
"When the migrants come to a port of entry and they request asylum, they're still apprehended because they don't have any papers, but once they request asylum, a legal process has begun," she said. "Customs and Border Protection apprehends them and they're put in holding cells until they're processed. Then they transfer them to (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) and they have them in detention centers, where they're processed through their information. They (work on) filings for a court date for an asylum case to be heard. Not all, but a good number of them, then get a monitoring bracelet put on their ankle because they're probably not going to stay in El Paso. That allows them to contact them when their court date comes up."
Korger said Annunciation House was utilized due to demand.
"In the past, the detention centers used to hold them until their court dates," she said. "But, with the increase in the amount of people coming across — from 500 people per week to about 2,000 people in a week — they have to make more room to get more people in. Rather than just release some of the people on the street, like they did after the shutdown (began), they had been working with Annunciation House, and Annunciation House would be receiving these people."
Korger typically helped with the day shift, which would welcome the refugees to various sites around the city.
"They come to the hospitality center," she said. "There, they can take a shower, because they've been walking for about a month — there's not a lot of showers (along the way). There are new, clean clothes that people have donated. Then the evening workers sit down and get all of the information for the group that came, whether it's a family or friends, and the name of a contact person here in the United States — usually it's a family member or, a lot of times, it's a friend — so that they can contact them and begin the process of getting ready to leave."
She said that a typical stay at Annunciation House is around three or four days.
In addition to processing people coming in, Korger said she handled a number of other duties during her time at the border.
"The volunteers would prepare and bring meals," she said. "A couple of times, they couldn't, so we stepped in and did noon meals and breakfast. They have volunteers who would pick the people up and drive them to the bus station or airport. One day, I spent my shift calling volunteers to drive."
Korger said the people of El Paso also amazed her during her time there.
"I was very, very impressed with the generosity of the people of El Paso — the people willing to give up their time to drive the migrants to the bus station or airport; people bringing food; people bringing donations of clothes; a local high school bringing Christmas cookies one time," she said.
Korger said she's kept up with the situation at the border — specifically in El Paso — since returning to South Dakota.
"Ruben Garcia, who's the director of Annunciation House, said migrants at the border is nothing new," she said. "They've always been there and probably always will. He said we just have these periodic surges, like with this caravan. He said the one we were dealing with was like the fourth surge in as many years."
She said that, according to local media reports, some operations have even been scaling back since she returned home due to a drop in the number of people crossing the border.
"At that time, they had 15 hospitality centers that Annunciation House ran," she said. "Because of the drop in the numbers of people coming, they've closed two of those centers. Those were hotels that (Garcia) rented."
On the trip itself, Korger said she's happy that she answered the call to serve.
"I think it was well worth it," she said. "These are people that are looking for a better life for themselves and their children by escaping violence and poverty."