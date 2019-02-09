ABERDEEN | It took a while for Sarah Siebert to figure out what she wanted to do with her life.
But now the nurse practitioner at Avera St. Luke's Hospital feels like she's right where she belongs.
With her dad being a U.S. Air Force nurse, Siebert, 33, decided to move to Aberdeen for college because she had some family in town.
"We moved around a lot — about every four years — so I never really put down roots anywhere," she said. "That was kind of always one of my goals was to settle down eventually and put down roots."
She attended Northern State University, graduating in 2008 with a degree in English. She got a job working as a patient service representative at the Avera Fast Care Clinic at Shopko.
And that reignited a passion for living science. Siebert originally planned on majoring in biology at Northern, but didn't click with the faculty at the time.
While she was working at the Fast Care Clinic, she met her now-husband Joe Siebert. They would see each other around, but didn't know each other very well until a fateful day at the Aberdeen Family YMCA.
"We went running and were running next to each other on the treadmill, and I think we ran 4 miles or something like that and we talked the whole time," Joe, 33, said. "I had (run) the previous five days before that, so I was not going to run because I was ... my legs were shot. But then I started talking to her right beforehand, and she said she was going to go running."
They didn't date very long before getting engaged since Joe was about to leave and serve in Kuwait. But they were engaged for a while.
It was in 2011 that Sarah decided to go back to school. She enrolled in the licensed practical nurse program at Presentation College.
Because Avera has a tuition reimbursement plan, much of the cost of her college was covered.
"We look at tuition reimbursement as a great retention benefit for us," said Patty Kline, the Avera St. Luke's human resources representative is in charge of the program. "It allows us to promote talent from within our organization."
The program has a few parameters — degrees employees are seeking need to benefit Avera, Kline said.
"Sarah's story is a prime example of that," she said, "of having someone start out and she just kept improving her skills."
The tuition reimbursement program is one way to invest in employees, Kline said.
The Sieberts managed to avoid borrowing any money to pay for Sarah's schooling, Joe said.
Once she completed her associate degree in nursing in 2013, Sarah started working as a nurse at Avera and started the online associates-to-bachelor of science in nursing program at Presentation, all while working full time.
The Sieberts also got married around that time, and started trying for a family.
After dealing with fertility issues for more than four years, they have welcomed two daughters, Genevieve, 3 1/2, and Hailey, 1 1/2.
And Sarah decided to go back to school again, this time to North Dakota State University in Fargo to earn a doctorate of nurse practice degree. While the program was mostly online, she had to attend class once a week in Fargo for three years.
While attending school full time and being a mom to two little girls, Sarah continued to work for Avera as a fill-in nurse — someone who would pick up a shift here and there when others were sick.
Her degree in English came in handy when she was writing a 100-plus page dissertation.
"I became a really grammatically correct nurse," she joked.
In May, she graduated from NDSU, and began to work at Avera full time again. She sees patients at urgent care or the AveraQuick clinic at Kessler's.
"There's just so much opportunity for advancement," Sarah said. "The sky's really the limit for what you can do."