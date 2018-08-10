SIOUX FALLS | South Dakota law enforcement and school officials have unveiled an anonymous text messaging program aimed at improving school safety.
Attorney General Marty Jackley and other officials announced Thursday the implementation of the new school-safety element of Project Stand Up. The texting program available across South Dakota lets people submit tips as part of a coordinated effort between districts and law enforcement.
The original Project Stand Up launched in 2017 and allows people to anonymously text authorities tips about illegal drug use. Jackley says the safe schools component of the project will help school officials and law enforcement "better protect our children."
Associated School Boards of South Dakota Executive Director Wade Pogany says it will offer districts an additional component to improve safety in school buildings.