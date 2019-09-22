The South Dakota Sheep Growers Association’s 82nd Annual Convention is Sept. 27-28 at the Holiday Inn in Spearfish.
A news release from the association says the two-day convention starts with a tour of Mountain Meadow Wool Mill in Buffalo, Wyo. The family-operated mill, owned by Karen Hostetler, is dedicated to supporting local ranchers, ranching culture and the wool industry.
Mountain Meadow Wool Mill is the largest full service spinning mill in the West, according to the release. They will take visitors through the mill to see the complete "sheep to shelf" process, from raw shorn wool to the hand-dyed finished yarn end-product.
From there, the group will have a lamb lunch en route to the Boller-Mills Ranch in Wright, Wyo., owned by Travis and Traci Mills. Tour participants will learn how they manage their operation, and there may even be a shearing contest. The group will have supper with the Mills family before returning to Spearfish.
Sept. 28 is themed “The Many Wonders of the Wool Industry.” Morning sessions will feature updates from the American Sheep Industry, American Lamb Board, American Wool Council and South Dakota State University.
American Sheep Industry executive director Peter Orwick, American Lamb Board vice-chairman Gwen Kitzan, Wool Council Chairman Randy Tunby and Dr. Joe Cassady, head of the Department of Animal Science at SDSU, will attend.
Six wool industry leaders will visit from around the world to share their perspectives in a round-table discussion that will explore local, specialty markets all the way to international markets.
The Saturday luncheon will feature the Master Lamb Producer awards, and Dr. Jeff Held and Dave Ollila with SDSU Extension will give an update and a review of the “Power of Partnership” between South Dakota Sheep Growers Association and SDSU in the afternoon. The annual business meeting is the final agenda item.
Saturday evening will culminate with the annual auction and lamb banquet. The Trapper of the Year and Shepherd’s Award will be presented, followed by the South Dakota finals of the Make It With Wool contest.