South Dakota Special Olympics cancelled due to coronavirus

Officials said on Monday that the summer games of the South Dakota Special Olympics have been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The games were to be held in Vermillion. But the board of directors cites the safety of Special Olympic athletes and organizers. And with “so much uncertainty and many moving parts,” Special Olympics International determined that rescheduling the event this year is not possible.

President and CEO Darryl Nordquist of Special Olympics South Dakota says the organization is “devastated” that it can't hold the event this year. But Nordquist says the organization is looking forward to holding the 2021 State Summer Games in Vermillion next spring.

Nearly 1,000 people attend the event every year. The summer games returned to Vermillion in 2019 for the first time in 50 years.

