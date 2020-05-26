South Dakota state park usage skyrockets during pandemic

In addition to visitors using the trails, park staff has seen a lot of vehicles simply driving through the parks, possibly as a way to get out of the house and see some scenery, Simpson said.

South Dakotans have also hit the water to fish in large numbers due to the pandemic and mild weather. Sales of one-day resident fishing licenses more than doubled to 1,400 in the first four months of the year compared to the same time last year. Nearly 33,000 annual resident fishing licenses were also sold through April, which is 15,000 more than were sold during the same time last year, according to GFP.

Park staff was already expecting campsite reservations to increase this year because flooded campgrounds have been repaired and reopened for this year's summer season. Campground reservations in the first four months of the year were up by 85% compared to the same time last year, according to GFP. But campground reservations in the first four months is typically only 3% of the entire year's reservations.

While some people used the campgrounds as a way to get out of the house and some canceled their reservations due to the pandemic, it's hard to predict how many people who would normally be making a camping reservation aren't doing so at all, Simpson said.

Uncertain revenue