KIMBALL | A nine-turbine wind farm in a South Dakota county along the Missouri River is nearing completion after about four months of construction.
The project in Brule County is being developed by New York-based Con Edison, which is also planning a similar project in Aurora County. Both projects are each expected to cost more than $10 million, The Daily Republic reported.
"They had hearings on this, and there was absolutely no opposition at all," said Don Reinesch, a Brule County commissioner who owns land where part of the wind farm was built. "Now that they started building and they started going up, there's a little bit of discussion on it. It's not really negative, but people have their own feelings about them."
Wanzek Construction began assembling the last tower in Brule County on July 11. Each turbine generator will have the power output of about 2.3 megawatts when the project is completed. That makes the total power capacity of the wind farm at 20 megawatts, which is enough energy to power about 2,250 homes for a month.
Many individuals in nearby Kimball didn't know about the wind project's construction.
"I wasn't aware they were coming before, and then boom, they're here," said Anita Holan, Kimball's director of economic development.
The Davison County Commission voted down Con Edison's proposed wind farm project west of Mitchell in April due to concerns about property rights and potentially decreased property values.
The projects in Brule and Aurora counties will connect to the NorthWestern Energy transmission system to power local facilities.
"The world is becoming more dependent on renewable energies," Reinesch said. "I think all in all, when people realize the benefit they are, that eases the pain, you might say."
Con Edison hopes to have both projects operating by November.