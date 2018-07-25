SIOUX FALLS | South Dakota's winter wheat harvest has reached the halfway point.
The federal Agriculture Department says in its weekly crop report that 47 percent of the crop is in the bin, ahead of the average pace.
Development of the corn and soybean crops in the state also is ahead of the average pace.
The majority of most crops in South Dakota remain rated in fair or good condition.
Topsoil moisture supplies statewide are rated 84 percent adequate to surplus, with 78 percent of subsoil moisture in those categories.
Pasture and range conditions statewide are mostly rated fair or good.