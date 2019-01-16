YANKTON | Early on Dec. 24, Rhonda and Brad Bender of Yankton got a knock on the door and news of a terrible accident involving their daughter, Brooklyn Bender. This was not the Christmas they wanted. But in the end, with their help, their daughter may have given the greatest Christmas gift of all — the gift of life.
Brooklyn Bender's fight for life began early on Christmas Eve.
According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, the 22-year-old Yankton woman was driving her 1999 Chevy pickup not far from Irene. She lost control of the vehicle, which went into the ditch and rolled. She was ejected from the vehicle. The accident was reported at about 2:53 a.m.
"That morning at 6:15, I woke up to my doorbell and two sheriff's deputies informing us that she was in a motor vehicle accident," Rhonda Bender said. "She had been found at about 3 a.m.; she had severe head trauma, been taken to Sanford in Sioux Falls, and we needed to get up there as soon as possible."
The couple hurriedly got dressed and traveled to Sioux Falls with their three grandchildren, who had spent the night, in tow.
"We got up there, and she had a lot of head trauma," Rhonda Bender said. "They were trying to get the intracranial pressures, her ICPs, below 20. They had been up and down and up and down."
A brain injury can increase the intracranial pressures — the pressure on the brain — and can cause seizures, stroke, neurological damage and death.
"We fought all that afternoon and all evening," Rhonda Bender said.
Brooklyn's ICP kept rising.
"Christmas Day, they came and got me and her pressures were over 37, and there was no more room for her brain to expand. They needed to go in and do life-saving surgery, because she is not going to make it through the night if we don't go in now,'" Rhonda Bender said.
The doctors had to perform a decompressive craniectomy, the removal of part of the skull to keep the expanding brain from being damaged.
"They removed the front third of her skull to allow for expansion and she came through surgery fairly well," Rhonda Bender said. "We had several days of ups and down, good days, bad days, just battling the pressure."
To further protect her brain, the doctors sedated Brooklyn Bender after the accident.
"They did not want her brain working at all," Rhonda Bender said. "They had her body temp cooled down to 91 degrees on purpose and they had her blood pressure elevated to keep her brain pressure down."
Brooklyn Bender had sustained other injuries in the accident, but at that time, doctors focused only on the ICP.
"Brooklyn had other fractures, but (the doctors) said, 'Those are not our concern right now," Rhonda said. "She will have to get those fused later on down the road. Right now, the major issue is with the brain.'"
The struggle with Brooklyn Bender's fluctuating ICPs continued until Jan 2. when high brain pressures again required surgical intervention.
"The latest CT scan showed that a blood clot in her brain was larger," Rhonda said. "So they said, 'We need to go in there and get that out.'"
It was then that the surgeon discovered some of the brain tissue had died.
"Unfortunately, when they were in there, they took the blood clot, and the necrosis came out. That's dead brain material," Rhonda Bender said. "He said, 'It's the frontal cortex. It controls you memory, your thoughts, your moods and we just don't know at this point how much brain damage there is, but there is an increasing amount over the first CT scan. We don't know at this point if Brooklyn will ever be Brooklyn; it's too soon to tell.'"
Meanwhile, Brooklyn Bender's best friend, Keeley Vogt, was having a medical emergency involving her mother, Marcia Hanson, who was already struggling with serious liver problems.
"She had some liver issues, and a couple of months ago it started getting really bad. She wasn't quite on the transplant list at that point," Rhonda said. "Keeley had been very emotional and had been crying, and Brooklyn had been crying, and she said, 'Oh, sweetie, if I could give your mama my liver I would.'
"That is what set things in motion."
The day after Christmas, Hanson's condition deteriorated, and she was admitted to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton. Later she was transported to Avera in Sioux Falls via ambulance.
Tests performed after Brooklyn Bender's second surgery revealed an ICP over 60. Repeated CT scans showed no change.
"The CT scan showed already, at that point, half of her brain had died, and it looked like it was just going to progress," Rhonda Bender said. "There was nothing they could do at that point."
There was still something left undone that was very important to Brooklyn Bender.
"We knew we weren't going to get Brooklyn back, and we knew she wanted to be an organ donor," Rhonda Bender said. "It was on her driver's license, and we had talked about it as a family that we all wanted to be organ donors."
The family decided to see if her organs could be donated. They also related Brooklyn Bender's desire to save her friend's mother and asked to see if her liver would be a match for Hanson.
"I know Keeley would have a hard time losing both her best friend and her mom," Rhonda Bender said. "They started the tests to see if she was a match, and we actually got the news before Keeley and her mom did. We were able to call them with the transplant team members there and tell her."
Typically, transplants are handled through a third-party organization. Avera staff told the Benders that in their 30 years of doing organ transplants, they had never had a direct donation and transplant.
Before any tests could be run, Brooklyn Bender would have to be declared brain dead. The process would involve performing some tests after stabilizing her blood pressure and returning her body temperature to normal. That process took until the next day.
At 3 p.m. on Jan. 3, Brooklyn Bender was pronounced dead.
But several of her organs are giving life to others.
"Her heart went to a 68-year-old man who was in very critical condition; her right kidney went to a 45-year-old woman and her left kidney went to a 50-year-old woman," Rhonda Bender said. "She was able to save four people with her life. If we are going to lose her, we want a piece of her to carry on in others."
Through this experience, the family learned some compelling facts about organ transplants.
"Only 1 percent of people die in a manner that they can be an organ donor and of that 1 percent, there is only a small fraction that are organ donors," Rhonda Bender said. "I read on the Internet, I think at least 20 people die a day waiting to get a transplant. The numbers are staggering."
"Even though it says you are an organ donor on your license, it doesn't mean that your organs are going to save a life," added Brad Bender. "People have to talk to their families and let them know that's what you want."
Rhonda and Brad Bender accept the fact that they may never know the other recipients, but they plan to contact them through LifeSource, the organization that handled the donation, and try to meet the heart recipient.
"My son mentioned that he would like to listen to the heart recipient's heart and hear (Brooklyn's) heartbeat," Rhonda Bender said. "But Marcia, we know her, we know that a piece of our baby girl is still around here and we are able to touch her."
According to the Benders, Hanson is doing well and should be up walking soon.
The family thanks all of Brooklyn Bender's friends for reaching out to them to tell them about the kind person their daughter was.
"It helps me to get through to know that she was such a caring person, and that she wanted to help others." Rhonda Bender said.