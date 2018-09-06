Subscribe for 33¢ / day

SIOUX FALLS | Two South Dakota women are among the protesters arrested during the Senate confirmation hearing for Brett Kavanaugh.

Tiffany Campbell and Grace Bucklin, working on behalf of NARAL Pro-Choice South Dakota, were arrested for civil disobedience after they were removed from the hearing Wednesday.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The Argus Leader reports Campbell and Bucklin and a third person traveled to the Capitol as part of a coordinated effort by a coalition of groups to oppose Kavanaugh's confirmation. Dozens of others have been arrested during the hearing Tuesday and Wednesday.

0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.