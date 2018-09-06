SIOUX FALLS | Two South Dakota women are among the protesters arrested during the Senate confirmation hearing for Brett Kavanaugh.
Tiffany Campbell and Grace Bucklin, working on behalf of NARAL Pro-Choice South Dakota, were arrested for civil disobedience after they were removed from the hearing Wednesday.
The Argus Leader reports Campbell and Bucklin and a third person traveled to the Capitol as part of a coordinated effort by a coalition of groups to oppose Kavanaugh's confirmation. Dozens of others have been arrested during the hearing Tuesday and Wednesday.