MITCHELL | A Winner man was sentenced Tuesday to spend 20 years in the state penitentiary for two instances of sexual contact with a 5-year-old girl a decade ago.
Christopher Schmidt, 36, was arrested in November 2017 and charged with seven counts of sexual contact with a child under 16, a Class 3 felony. He was released on a $1,000 bond on Nov. 13 after serving two days in jail.
All alleged offenses were reported to have involved one victim and to have taken place in Davison County between May 8, 2008, and March 31, 2009, during which time the victim was 5-years-old.
According to discussion during Schmidt’s sentencing hearing at the Davison County Public Safety Center, the events came to light as the victim recently dealt with emotional trauma.
Schmidt originally pleaded not guilty to all counts in February. He then pleaded guilty to two counts on Oct. 2, and the state dismissed the remainder of the charges.
Schmidt was sentenced to two consecutive sentences of 15 years in prison with five years suspended, with credit for two days served in jail.
Schmidt declined to speak on his own behalf at his sentencing.