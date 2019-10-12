{{featured_button_text}}
Squirrels-SUV Walnuts

Squirrels stored grass and more than 200 walnuts under the hood of a couple's vehicle in the Pittsburgh area.  

 Holly Persic/Chris Persic via AP

PITTSBURGH | A Pittsburgh area couple found out where all their walnuts have gone.

It turns out squirrels stored more than 200 of them under the hood of the couple's SUV.

Chris Persic tells KDKA-TV his wife called to say the vehicle smelled like it was burning. When she popped the hood, she found walnuts and grass piled over the engine.

They took the SUV to a mechanic who found half a trashcan of walnuts under the engine.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Persic says there was not any extensive damage.

But a squirrel may have chewed through or pulled out the fuel injector hose on his new truck.

The Persics have gotten a quote on removing a black walnut tree from their property.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0