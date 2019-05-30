FORT YATES, N.D. | The Standing Rock Indian Reservation which straddles the border of both North and South Dakota, is most renowned for being the home of Itancan (Chief) Tatanka Iyotake, or Sitting Bull.
After Sitting Bull surrendered in 1883, he lived along the Grand River near the community of Little Eagle. Shortly after Sitting Bull was killed in December of 1890, his family fled south to Cherry Creek on the Cheyenne River Indian Reservation where they parlayed with their Mnicoujou relatives. Fearing reprisal from the U.S. government, hundreds of Mnicoujou and Hunkpapa Lakota left the reservation seeking shelter from Chief Red Cloud on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.
Each year, a 191-mile trek called the Big Foot Ride begins near Sitting Bull's camp that takes horseback riders across three reservations to a place called Čhaŋkpé Ópi Wakpála, or Wounded Knee Creek, where more than 300 Hunkpapa and Mnicoujou Lakota were massacred by the 7th Cavalry Regiment of the U.S. Army on Dec. 29, 1890.
The Standing Rock Indian Reservation, which covers 2.3 million acres, was named Íŋyaŋ Woslál Háŋ from a natural formation that resembles a woman with a child on her back. Today, this sacred stone stands on a monument outside the Standing Rock Agency's office in Fort Yates, North Dakota.
Standing Rock is also the location where thousands of peaceful water protectors gathered in 2016 to protest the Dakota Access Pipeline crossing their homelands and waterways.
There are approximately 15,568 tribal members enrolled at Standing Rock that are comprised of three of the council fires of the Great Sioux Nation. From the Tetonwan Lakota Oyate, there are the Sihasapa (Blackfoot) and the Hunkpapa (Campers at the Horn). There are also Upper Yanktonai (called the Ihanktonwana or Little End Village) and the Lower Yanktonai (called the Hunkatina or Cut Heads).
The reservation communities include Little Eagle, Wakpala, Kenel, McLaughlin, McIntosh, Bullhead, Fort Yates and Cannonball.
You have free articles remaining.
Attractions for those visiting the Standing Rock Reservation include the memorial bust of Sitting Bull near the community of Mobridge, which overlooks the western bank of the Missouri River on the eastern boundary of the reservation. The bust was carved by original Crazy Horse Memorial sculptor Korzcak Ziolkowski.
Also near the community of Kenel stands a marker erected as a tribute to Sakakawea (1788-1812), the Shoshone woman who traveled with explorers Meriwether Lewis and William Clark on their journey to the Pacific Ocean.
The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe operates two Indian Casinos. The Grand River Casino and Resort near Mobridge is located in the Indian Memorial Recreation area and offers a Marina, provides RV hookups, camping areas, and space for boating and fishing.
The Prairie Knights Casino and resort north of the tribes’ headquarters at Fort Yates also has a Marina with RV hookups, camping areas, and space for boating and fishing.
Standing Rock is also located along the National Native American Scenic Byway and runs along historic S.D. Highway 1806 and S.D. Highway 24.
In Mobridge, near the southern border of the reservation, is the Klein Museum which features the history, culture and artifacts of the frontiersmen and the Indians who called this area home.