FORT YATES, N.D. | The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe is seeking a $6.7 million grant to research building a bridge across the Missouri River's Lake Oahe.
The Bismarck Tribune reports that the tribe has applied for the Better Utilizing Investment to Leverage Development grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The grant is for projects with a significant local or regional impact.
The tribe hopes to use the grant funding to commission an environmental impact statement on a proposed crossing near Fort Yates.
Ron His Horse Is Thunder is the tribe's director of transportation planning and development. He says the bridge idea was introduced as early as the 1970s, but floundered mainly due to cultural impact concerns.
His Horse Is Thunder says the tribe's concerns have been eased because technology now allows for a more complete search of burial sites.