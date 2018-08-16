PIERRE | The state Board of Minerals and Environment accepted a plan Thursday for spending $8,125,000 in South Dakota during the next 10 years for vehicles and equipment with lower or zero emissions.
The money is South Dakota’s direct share of a national settlement totaling nearly $15 billion that Volkswagen agreed to pay.
Volkswagen made and sold several models of diesel engines from 2008 through 2016 that emitted more nitrous oxide than federal Clean Air regulations allowed.
Volkswagen is spending $10 billion nationally on vehicle buy-backs and compensation to consumers.
South Dakota’s money mostly comes from a $2.7 billion trust Volkswagen is providing to state governments.
The company also is directing $2 billion into a national plan for zero-emission vehicles that use alternate technologies such as fuel cells or electricity.
Volkswagen is also paying a second $225 million national settlement.
South Dakota gets $7.5 million from the main settlement and $625,000 from the second one.
The state’s plan for year one calls for:
Up to 50 percent to be spent on replacing diesel trucks;
Up to 35 percent on replacing diesel buses; and
Up to five percent on zero-emission infrastructure, such as charging stations for electric vehicles.
The remaining 10 percent could be used for administration.
The state Department of Environment and Natural Resources now can develop guidelines for organizations and businesses to apply for the funds and for selecting recipients.
The actual percentages could be lower. They depend each year on the amount designated for each category and on the numbers and types of projects sought that year.
“In the future we may change the percentages,” Barb Regynski told the state board. She is an environmental scientist in the state clean-air office.
There could be large demand. Regynski said the state Department of Transportation indicated it could use all of the $8 million just on replacements for its fleet.
Erica Fitzhugh was the only person who testified Thursday. She represented East River Electric Power Cooperative at Madison. She asked that the five percent for zero-emission equipment be increased to the maximum 15 percent allowed under the national terms.
Fitzhugh said prices for different charging stations could be as high as $65,000 for one type and $150,000 for another.
She said South Dakota has 22 charging stations while Iowa has 101, Minnesota 269 and Nebraska 62. Tourism could benefit, she said: “They’re going to totally avoid South Dakota if they can’t charge.”
Chairman Rex Hagg of Rapid City agreed: “It sounds like we’re behind.”
Board member Bob Morris of Belle Fourche suggested electric utilities explore a partnership with state government to put charging stations at rest areas along I-90 and I-29. “That way we get our tourists on the interstate,” Morris said.
Regynski said the state Division of Motor Vehicles showed 224 electric vehicles registered in South Dakota.
Hagg looked for support. “Clearly we’re going into the electric car stage soon,” he said. “I’d like to see at least some encouragement and some incentives for those (charging) stations.”
No one else on the board backed him up.
“I do like the fact there is some flexibility,” Morris said. “Until we get real-life situations, it’s going to be hard to tell us what will happen.”