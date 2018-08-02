PIERRE | A draft report shows some of South Dakota’s circuit courts made changes during the past year to reflect the needs of people who might have mental disabilities.
Members of the state Oversight Council for Improving Criminal Justice Responses for Persons with Mental Illness reviewed it Thursday.
“I feel like we’re doing some really good work here,” Chairman Greg Sattizahn said. He is administrator for the South Dakota Unified Judicial System.
Some suggested adding information.
Minnehaha County Commissioner Cindy Heiberger asked that it mention law enforcement officers saved time and money, because they weren’t taking as many people to the Human Services Center at Yankton.
Sattizahn asked for a map showing psychologists and psychiatrists available for competency evaluations. There are 31. Previously there were six.
Several pages present data on evaluations. One change was shifting money from the Human Services Center to a counties fund. Counties received $45,701 on 52 claims during the past year.
They were Brown, Hughes, Lake, Minnehaha, Dewey, Tripp, Bennett, Meade and Pennington.
All 19 cases submitted for reimbursement were approved during the past six months, according to Bob Wilcox. He is executive director for the South Dakota Association of County Commissioners.
They were: Minnehaha eleven $8,270; Pennington five $4,441; Bennett two $1,200; and Tripp one $900.
“It’s kind of a partnership between the courts and the counties,” Wilcox said. The year-end balance was $73,252.61.
The Legislature formed the council two years ago at the request of many groups and people including Chief Justice David Gilbertson, Gov. Dennis Daugaard and the counties.
One goal was reducing the wait for an evaluation. They had been taking four to six months. Now the average is 37 days. The goal is 21. “We know we’ve seen a significant decrease,” Sattizahn said.
The council didn’t take action.