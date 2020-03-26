State's COVID-19 hotbed, Huron reveals anxiety and resolve

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

Many residents worry that Huron Regional Medical Center, the only hospital for miles, could be overrun if infections spread. The hospital has just 25 beds and three spots to give intensive care to COVID-19 patients. It has 12 respirators, but only enough staff to run three at a time. They are trying to figure out ways to run more.

In the emergency, the community has taken a stopgap approach.

A group formed to sew cloth masks that can be placed over the N95 masks to prolong their usefulness. A chiropractic clinic organized testing for people with COVID-19 symptoms away from the hospital. And the emergency response team is considering using buildings at the state fairgrounds for an overflow of COVID-19 patients.

The governor has warned that the state will continue to see an increase in infections until May or June. If Noem's projections hold, well over 30,000 people in the state may need to be hospitalized.

State health officials are assessing the surge capacity of the state's hospitals.

The South Dakota Legislature will meet via teleconference on Monday for the final scheduled day of this year's legislative session. They may be considering adjustments to the state budget or emergency action in light of the pandemic.

