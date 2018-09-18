SIOUX FALLS | The state of South Dakota will pay $100,000 to settle a police brutality case brought against a Highway Patrol trooper who slammed a defenseless man into the floor of a garage.
The Argus Leader reports Trooper Cody Jansen claimed that Troy Rokusek was resisting arrest in April 2015, but a judge ruled that a video of the incident failed to corroborate Jansen's story.
The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals recently ruled against that state, which was seeking to have the lawsuit dismissed. A lawyer who represented Rokusek said the settlement that followed is satisfactory.
The Highway Patrol reprimanded Jansen after the incident for using a takedown method that was unauthorized. Last year, the agency named him "trooper of the year" for "exceptional service to the agency, citizens and communities."