VERMILLION | The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation will investigate a trooper-involved shooting.

Attorney General Marty Jackley said Monday in a statement that the Highway Patrol requested the investigation following Sunday's shooting during a traffic stop.

Vermillion police were in pursuit of a suspect but discontinued the chase because of high speeds in a residential area. A Highway Patrol trooper located the suspect's vehicle a short time later and made a stop.

Jackley says the "situation escalated" resulting in the trooper firing at the subject. The 21-year-old Vermillion man was taken to a hospital. His condition was not released. Authorities have not provided details on how the situation escalated.

