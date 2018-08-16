SIOUX FALLS | Authorities are crediting four state Transportation Department workers with saving the life of a suicidal runaway who jumped from an Interstate 90 bridge in Sioux Falls and tried to run into traffic.
The person climbed onto the overpass Wednesday afternoon. Before law officers arrived, the workers diverted traffic, broke his fall when he jumped and then held him down as he tried to run into traffic.
The person was eventually taken to a hospital. One worker was treated at the scene for minor scrapes.