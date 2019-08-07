{{featured_button_text}}
Severe Weather South Dakota

A lumberyard was destroyed in Burke after a severe thunderstorm blew through the area on Tuesday.

 Jason Witt, The Argus Leader via AP

BURKE | The town of Burke in southern South Dakota has been hard hit by a strong summer storm.

The Gregory County Sheriff's Office says only authorized emergency responders and local residents are allowed in the town Wednesday as they deal with the storm's aftermath.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Mayor Tom Glover says two people suffered minor injuries when a garage collapsed Tuesday night. Among the buildings that sustained major damage are Burke Middle School and the Gregory County Courthouse.

National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Gillispie tells the Argus Leader the agency is sending a team to investigate the damage and whether it was caused by a tornado or straight line winds.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags