BURKE | The town of Burke in southern South Dakota has been hard hit by a strong summer storm.
The Gregory County Sheriff's Office says only authorized emergency responders and local residents are allowed in the town Wednesday as they deal with the storm's aftermath.
Mayor Tom Glover says two people suffered minor injuries when a garage collapsed Tuesday night. Among the buildings that sustained major damage are Burke Middle School and the Gregory County Courthouse.
National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Gillispie tells the Argus Leader the agency is sending a team to investigate the damage and whether it was caused by a tornado or straight line winds.